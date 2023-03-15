A Response

This is in response to the March 2 letter to the editor from the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.

Here we go again with the usual accusations, “racism,” “homophobia,” “transphobia,” etc. that are used to intimidate anyone who doesn’t go along with the agenda of a loud minority. Unfortunately for them, these labels have been so overused and misused for so long by the corporate media and certain political groups that the impact of intimidation is, at this point, very insignificant.

The issue of child grooming is real and should be of great concern to everyone. Public funded institutions, i.e., schools, libraries, etc., have no business promoting, under the guise of “equity” or whatever label that gets created, any sexual orientation issues.

The vast majority of independent thinkers of any party whether they be Republicans, Democrats, Socialists, or Libertarians, do not endorse the beliefs of the drag queen promoters and can see the slippery slope that we are on with our children’s futures.