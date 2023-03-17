Re: the Solvang City Council’s decision to veto a Pride Month parade this year: I recall last year’s Pride Parade as a fairly successful and pleasant experience for all of us who witnessed it. I saw nothing but rainbow colors, creative costumes, and a kind of exuberance that is sadly missing from the stale and constipated type of parade exemplified by this city’s “Danish Days” parade.

I have been a Solvang resident for 20-plus years, and while some in the community are clearly open-minded and tolerant, others are not. To the old white guys who cannot understand or share in the celebration of their fellow citizens demonstrating pride in their ability to openly be themselves I say: so sad to be you, gentlemen. So sad.