Enforce Existing Regulations

I could hardly believe my eyes when I read this report on the city’s proposed “Crackdown on Short-Term Rentals.” While the evidence was piling up that huge numbers of homes and apartments were being converted to vacation rentals of one sort or another, the city sat on its hands and did nothing to enforce regulations that were already, and still are, on the books. Then the city staff discovered the extent of the problem was so large that they could not cope with the job, and now the city will spend more money to look into the problem, without apparently taking any immediate action.

I suggest that any resources they can rustle up be used to make a start on enforcing the existing regulations. The effect of this trend on the availability of housing in the city has been disastrous and should have been addressed by the city long ago.