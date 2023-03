More Like This

Our annual St. Patrick’s Day Stroll returned last Friday for the first time since 2019. Indy staff, friends, family, readers, and everyone who saw us strolling were invited to join in on the fun. In all green and led by bagpipers, we strolled from our office down to La Arcada and back up to the Santa Barbara Public Market. A good time was had by all.

