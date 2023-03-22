We are living in crazy, fanatical times. The Biden administration is now coming for 96 percent of our gas stoves according to Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ).

How? By a backdoor ban via outrageous regulations. Only 4 percent of gas stoves will meet these strict regulations. Furthermore, it is being done by bureaucrats in the Dept. of Energy and not by legislation by our elected officials. This is so outrageous and anti-American. Any rule that that gets rid of 96 percent of a product is basically an outright ban.

This is America. And as citizens, we have rights and freedom of choice.