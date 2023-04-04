Letters

The Lambo-Less

By Joseph Hanna, S.B.
Tue Apr 04, 2023 | 5:35pm

Don’t deserve a Lamborghini by simply desiring one” implies somehow one can’t have a place to stay by simply desiring one. This extrapolates to one can’t have food by simply desiring it. Tell that to Joseph looking for a place for Mary to give birth.

Maybe if we give our workers, including those we indirectly hire through our portfolios, a living wage, desire and realization could be better balanced. Then the state wouldn’t have to step in with a safety net, and we could all worry about our property rights.

