The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Presents Second Annual Community History Day

By Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
Thu Apr 06, 2023 | 10:20am

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Come celebrate Santa Barbara’s diverse cultures and history at this free, family-friendly event. There will be educational, hands-on learning stations, vendors from the Youth Makers Market, booths from local organizations, live music and dance performances, and history tours and exhibits that focus on the layered histories and communities of Santa Barbara’s Presidio Neighborhood over time. 

When: Sunday, April 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St 

Performance Schedule 

11:00 – 11:45 // Danza Tolteca Izkalotl 

11:45 – 12:15 // Azere Wilson 

12:15 – 12:45 // Flamenco Santa Barbara 

12:45 – 01:15 // Togen Daiko 

01:30 – 02:00 // Xochipilli de Santa Bárbara 

02:00 – 02:45 // Hula Anyone

Free Guided History Tour Schedule 

12:00-1:00 

Tour El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park 

1:30-2:30 

Tour the Presidio Neighborhood This event is sponsored by The June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust. For more information, visit sbthp.org/chd.

