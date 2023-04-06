The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Presents Second Annual Community History Day
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
Santa Barbara, Calif. – Come celebrate Santa Barbara’s diverse cultures and history at this free, family-friendly event. There will be educational, hands-on learning stations, vendors from the Youth Makers Market, booths from local organizations, live music and dance performances, and history tours and exhibits that focus on the layered histories and communities of Santa Barbara’s Presidio Neighborhood over time.
When: Sunday, April 30th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St
Performance Schedule
11:00 – 11:45 // Danza Tolteca Izkalotl
11:45 – 12:15 // Azere Wilson
12:15 – 12:45 // Flamenco Santa Barbara
12:45 – 01:15 // Togen Daiko
01:30 – 02:00 // Xochipilli de Santa Bárbara
02:00 – 02:45 // Hula Anyone
Free Guided History Tour Schedule
12:00-1:00
Tour El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park
1:30-2:30
Tour the Presidio Neighborhood This event is sponsored by The June G. Outhwaite Charitable Trust. For more information, visit sbthp.org/chd.