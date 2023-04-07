Letters

Land Sharks and Subsurface Launches

By Frank DiMarco, Goleta
Fri Apr 07, 2023 | 3:43pm

Great to read Nick Welsh’s excellent take on our housing “Monkey Business.” We need more “A-players” in county governments to combat the land sharks who will say anything, then eat up every bit of treasured agricultural land in the name of “affordable housing.” Honest affordable housing, yes! Deception, nyetsky.

And Timothy Bottoms’ interview with David Starkey re-kindled memories of anchoring our submarine (USS Pomfret SS-391) just off Stearns Wharf in the early 1960s for two days and giving tours to Santa Barbarans shuttling by launch from the Wharf. The crew had a great time in town as well. Glad to have finally moved here.

Fri Apr 07, 2023 | 23:04pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/04/07/land-sharks-and-subsurface-launches/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.