Land Sharks and Subsurface Launches

Great to read Nick Welsh’s excellent take on our housing “Monkey Business.” We need more “A-players” in county governments to combat the land sharks who will say anything, then eat up every bit of treasured agricultural land in the name of “affordable housing.” Honest affordable housing, yes! Deception, nyetsky.

And Timothy Bottoms’ interview with David Starkey re-kindled memories of anchoring our submarine (USS Pomfret SS-391) just off Stearns Wharf in the early 1960s for two days and giving tours to Santa Barbarans shuttling by launch from the Wharf. The crew had a great time in town as well. Glad to have finally moved here.