Some people say the indictment of Donald Trump is “unprecedented.” This is what’s really unprecedented:

1) As a young man, Trump along with his father, settled out of court on charges of housing discrimination based on race … refusal to rent to Blacks.

2) The Trump Organization was found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud. His CFO, Allen Weisselberg, went to jail.

3) Trump University was found to be a fraudulent business scam. Trump settled out of court for $25 million.

4) Trump Charities was declared fraudulent and was forced to shut down.

5) Trump tried to extort the president of Ukraine in order to get dirt on a political opponent.

6) Trump lied about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen”, lost in court more than 60 times, and continued to lie.

7) Trump tried to bully the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” 11,780 votes, one more than what was needed to reverse the results in Georgia and hand him that state’s electoral votes.

8) After his electoral defeat, Trump took documents from the White House, transported them to Mar-a-Lago and allegedly obstructed justice, delaying their return to the National Archives.

9) Trump approved a “fake electors” scheme intended to replace electors chosen by the will of voters.

10) Trump incited a violent insurrection intended to overturn the results of a legitimate election and install himself as a Putin-like authoritarian dictator.

This is only a short list. Trump was, as this sordid history shows, nothing less than the Crown Prince of Corruption.

In regard to Trump’s present (and possible future) indictments:

1) No one is above the law, not even a former president.

2) Charges should not be trivialized as political by reactionary politicians with their own agenda.

3) Let the legal process run its course and accept the decisions of the juries.

4) The concept of presumed innocence until proven guilty in a court of law still applies.