Is UC Housing a Luxury?

On April 11, 2023, the Santa Barbra Independent reported that UC Santa Barbra was contributing to the housing crisis by failing to build housing for students, pushing them into the surrounding community.

I find this interesting because as a UC Berkeley student who has faced housing issues, I want to express my perspective on this topic. I know from personal experience how challenging it can be to find affordable housing.

Due to the lack of student housing and high rent costs, I was driven away to live in an off-campus apartment. Within my apartment complex, I have observed that the majority of residents are just regular folk, locals who have been in Berkeley for much longer than I have.

What people may not realize is that this housing issue is not unique to just the UC Santa Barbara campus. I strongly encourage individuals should push for their respective UC systems to prioritize investing in more affordable housing for students, faculty, and staff. To students and locals alike, It seems as if the UCs are treating housing as a luxury, rather than a basic necessity.

If UCs want to continue expanding their enrollment cap, they must have the necessary framework in place to support their students. This is not only for the benefit students but also the well-being of local community members who should not have to compete for their housing.