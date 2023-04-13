Protect Abortion Access, President Biden

We women of Santa Barbara are committed to reproductive justice driven by basic freedoms, humanity, and informed by science. It is a fundamental right to have access to safe and affordable medical care, including abortions.

The decision on Friday, April 7, 2023, by Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to reverse the FDA’s approval of the key abortion pill mifespristone will cause profound and irreparable harm to millions of patients across the country.

Since the FDA approved mifepristone in 2000, more than 5.6 million people have used the pill, accounting for more than half of the abortions performed each year with a long record of safety and effectiveness.

Women have a right to have access to affordable reproductive health care. We believe in reproductive justice and bodily autonomy in a healthy and just environment. Together we call on lawmakers and President Biden to take immediate action to protect abortion access.

Paula Lopez is president of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee; Michal Lynch is the organizer of Women’s March S.B.; Joanie Jones heads the Leadership Team at League of Women Voters S.B.; Irene Cooke organized the Society of Fearless Grandmothers S.B.; and Suzanne Cohen is president of Democratic Women S.B.