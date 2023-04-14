Snow, Yvonne, and Bernie

Snow

Credit: Courtesy

Snow is a three-year-old white female cat. She has heterochromia, giving her a beautiful blue eye and a beautiful yellow eye, but it does not affect her sight. She is full of affection, but she is a diva and does have rules that she expects to be followed. Snow will reward you with head butts, purrs, and lots of love if she approves of you.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at (805) 683-3368.





Yvonne

Credit: Courtesy

Looking for a well-rounded dog that has it all? Meet Yvonne. Yvonne is an 18-month-old Yorkie mix. She is house trained, leash trained, and is working on stairs and jumping to greet people. Yvonne is a world-class snuggler, all-pro ball fetcher and possibly the friendliest dog on the planet. Oh, did we mention she is also very smart? She loves walks and needs two walks a day to keep her energy in check. Yvonne loves squeaky toys so much you will be hiding them in no time. Full disclosure, she snores and is kind of an enthusiastic (read: messy) eater, but both in a cute way. Yvonne will fit into a broad range of family situations, but she gets separation anxiety and will need someone home most of the time.

Bernie

Credit: Courtesy

This 2 year old, 11 lbs. Chi mix is shy at first, but once she warms up, you have a best friend for life. If you tell her “kisses,” she looks like she is going to eat your face, but really she is trying to give you kisses; it’s her favorite thing. She is so affectionate, and is smart as a whip! If you leave treats in her crate she has figured out how to open the door to get to them. She loves walking on the leash, sleeps all night in her crate, and loves a good cuddle at the end of the day when her human is relaxing in front of the TV. She should have been named Dove; she has the coloring of a dove and coos like one too. We can’t say enough about this little love; she would do great in a home where her human included her in their daily activities.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118