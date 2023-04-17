The Assault on Reproductive Rights

Over the past week, two federal courts have rejected science and the law, issuing rulings that could have a nationwide impact on access to abortion. The rulings undermine the FDA’s scientific judgement that a drug called mifepristone is safe and effective. They threaten the availability of mifepristone for both abortion and miscarriage management. As a double Board-certified OB/GYN and Complex Family Planning specialist, these rulings are outrageous, and add to the ongoing assault on reproductive rights and on my ability to provide the best care to my patients.

Let’s be clear: This case should not be in the courts at all. Mifepristone is safe, effective, and has been used by more than five million people in the U.S. since the FDA approved it more than 20 years ago. Access to mifepristone allows people to make their own decisions about their reproductive lives and futures. Increasingly, medication abortion is the preferred choice for patients, accounting for over half of abortions in the United States.

At Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, we will continue to do whatever is possible to provide patients with timely abortion care. For patients who come to us for an abortion, we will continue to provide both procedural and medication options — regardless of how this case plays out.

At Planned Parenthood, we believe that everyone should have the ability to make decisions about their own reproductive lives and futures, without political interference. Patients and providers are the experts on their own health care — not judges and politicians. Our team of doctors, nurses, and other health center staff stand ready to support our patients, no matter what.

Maryam Guiahi, MD, MSc, is the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.