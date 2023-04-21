Unique Opportunity to Question Diablo Canyon Regulators

Those of us living downwind from the two nuclear reactors at Diablo Canyon have a unique opportunity to directly question the heads of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on May 3 – in person at the Government Center in San Luis Obispo or by virtual participation in that meeting. (Go to NRC.gov and search Public Meeting Schedule.)

Attend and ask them if they are seriously considering allowing Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to run this nuclear plant for an additional 20 years beyond the years 2024 and 2025 when their current licenses expire.

How much consideration will they give to the major, active earthquake faults that surround the plant?

And are they aware that the California Earthquake Authority predicts a 75 percent likelihood of one or more earthquakes of magnitude 7 or greater striking San Luis Obispo County by 2044?

Tell them they have no right to play Russian roulette with the lives of those of us who live on the Central Coast!