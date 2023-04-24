Goleta Bound

When Wendy McCaw went to war with the editorial and reporting staff in 2006, it was the beginning of the end for the News-Press. When the paper started mailing out its daily publication, it was a death knell.

Newspapers continue to be an important news source, especially for local news, when they have been able to stay meaningful and thus survive. It has not been easy. As a reminder to Mrs. McCall, Rupert Murdoch has continued to allow the Wall Street Journal to do its job, regardless of his troubles with Fox.

The departure of the News-Press for Goleta is a sad day for Santa Barbara, a once fine local paper, and the legacy of Thomas Storke.