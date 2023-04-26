Earth Day Hypocrisy

On this beautiful Earth Day, I had a few thoughts to ponder.

A few days ago, SpaceX had what they called a successful mission with the Starship launch. Isn’t it interesting that the environmentalists and all of us concerned citizens have not been “up in arms” over this disaster? Ten million gallons of rocket fuel wasted, small in comparison to the cost of the whole mission, rocket included. And, now, we have added all the exploded debris into the ocean, while you and I are recycling, moving to electric vehicles, forced to use LED lighting and many other measures.

I am all for that, but how about fixing our planet first before trying to get to Mars.