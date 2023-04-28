Hopper and Maverick

DJ | Credit: Courtesy

Hi there, my name is Hopper! I’m a mixed breed pup with French Bulldog ears, a Shepherd or Husky face, and an English Bulldog stature. People who have come to meet me are a bit surprised at how big I am. The scale says I weigh about 60 lbs but I don’t feel that heavy because I am a low rider. I’m currently in foster care, and I’m really enjoying it but I would much rather have a permanent home. My foster mom says everything around me is just so exciting like I’ve never seen it before, like a fish in a fish tank or seeing this thing hoomans call a “fireplace” and how it makes me feel all warm and cozy inside. Despite my excitement, I’m a good boy who loves to play ball – whether it’s with a tennis ball or a big ball, I’m always ready for a game. And I never miss the chance for a good belly rub, they’re my favorite! I’m still learning how to live in a home, but I’m already loving the comforts of sleeping on the couch and taking afternoon naps. I’m a quiet dog during the day, but as soon as I fall asleep, my snores can make anyone laugh! Some people say I remind them of Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, maybe it’s because of my strong and sturdy build or my good looks? But regardless, I’m ready to find my forever home where I can continue to explore and learn new things with my new family. So, are you ready to give me a loving home where I can play ball, take naps on the couch, and get lots of belly rubs?

Please fill out an application on our websitewww.syvhumane.org so we arrange with the foster family.

Maverick | Credit: Courtesy

Maverick is the coolest guy! He is a big sweet pea who wants to play, hike and be with people. He is about 2 1/2 years old, 75 lbs.and good around other dogs. Maverick is waiting for the right person or family to come to adopt him and be his best friend for life.Could that be you?

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Maverick and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies, and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.