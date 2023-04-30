A Library of Surprises

The Santa Barbara Public Library is a constant source of delightful surprises. Take for instance its new program “The Library of Things.” Now library members can explore and even borrow an array of fun objects to explore at home at your leisure with family members, friends or individually: how they work, what are their secrets, how can our lives improve. Learn more about it here, https://library.santabarbaraca.gov/books-more/library-things or even better visit the downtown library to see what’s on offer.

This is just an example of the curated collections that await us. The library is so much more than books. It’s a community center filled with engaging and enlightening programs from learning to art, to kids and teen activities and a Library on the Go van that comes to you. All it takes is a free library card.

Public funding covers just a portion of the expenses for library operations and our tireless and creative librarians’ work, it takes private support to elevate our library and push it further into the 21st century with these vibrant activities. I hope you’ll join me in supporting the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation to ensure our library can continue to innovate unique activities like “The Library of Things.”