MAGA Twilight Zone

In a letter posted by the Independent, Diana Thorn presents several examples of how “The Great Reset” is a threat to the future existence of the U.S. as a sovereign nation. Her opening salvo, as usual, is to stoke fear of anyone who is not a White Christian Nationalist. She preaches, “First, you get more Democrat voters. Most illegals vote Democrat, as well as their children.” Her sources for this statement remain anonymous and seem to be in a witness protection program.

This is an odd statement, to say the least, from a self-proclaimed constitutional scholar. The 26th Amendment to the Constitution states, in unambiguous terms, that only U.S. citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to vote. Is the writer suggesting that “tens of thousands” would risk certain deportation by voting illegally? If she had evidence of such crimes, why didn’t she include that in her letter? Perhaps, it has something to do with Dominion Voting Systems getting a $787.5 million settlement against Fox Entertainment and its coterie of shameless liars on their hysterical and baseless charges of voter fraud.

The writer’s subsequent comments are nothing more than a whine list of MAGA globalist conspiracy theories. No one should be surprised at this sojourn into the Twilight Zone. After all, it’s MAGA’s home base.