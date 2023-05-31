Military-Industrial Influence

This Memorial Day I honored those who died fighting to end the rise of fascism during World War 2 and those who have died since in our many undeclared wars.

The commanding general of all allied forces in WW2 was Dwight Eisenhower who later became the U.S. President for two terms. After a long career he warned us that the Military Industrial Complex that had developed during the world wars would ensure that their future was as profitable as those wars had been.

I urge my fellow Americans as they honor those who have died during all our wars to consider wars since WW2 in the context of Ike’s warnings about the Military Industrial Complex:

“This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. … Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. … In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” (Excerpt from President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Farewell Address (1961) | National Archives)