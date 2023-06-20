OUTSTANDING YOUNG ARTISTS RECOGNIZED IN MTD ART POSTER CONTEST

More Like This

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD held the 7 th Annual Youth Art Poster Contest this spring in Grades 1 through 6 with a theme of “Storybook Buses”. With over 85 entries, MTD employees voted on the winners, and the winning works of art will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year. Participating sites included several South Coast afterschool programs and libraries. Entries came from the Goleta, Eastside, Central, & Carpinteria Libraries, City of Santa Barbara RAP Program, the Carpinteria & Greater Santa Barbara Girls, Inc., and the Downtown Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Westside, & Goleta Boys & Girls Clubs. 1 st -3 rd Grade Winners 1 st Place- Brinley Kiefer, 2 nd Grade, El Camino Elementary School 2 nd Place- Lana Howard, 3 rd Grade, Hollister Elementary School 3 rd Place- Malia Alvarado, 2 nd Grade, Canalino Elementary School Honorable Mention- Isa Aguilar, 2 nd Grade, El Camino Elementary School 4 th -6 th Grade Winners 1 st Place- Kylie Kleen – 6 th Grade, Trivium Charter School 2 nd Place- Elisha Wu & Miranda Li, 6 th Grade, Kellogg Elementary School 3 rd Place- Kevin Carlos Mendoza, 4 th Grade, Adams Elementary School Honorable Mention- Montserrat Campuzano, 4 th Grade, Aliso Elementary School Photos of some of the winners with their artwork are attached. Other winner photos and high-resolution images of their artwork are available upon request. Attachments: Photo of winners Kylie Kleen and Isa Aguilar at the Goleta Library Photo of winners Lana Howard and Brinley Kiefer at Girls, Inc. Photo of winner Kevin Carlos Mendoza at Adams Elementary

