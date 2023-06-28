Broadway in Santa Barbara Is Ready to Boogie

'The Cher Show,’ ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical,’ ‘Little Women,’ and ‘Come from Away’ Heading Our Way in 2024

From beloved literary characters to iconic movie romance and pop divas, along with a sprinkling of remarkable true stories, the 2023-24 Broadway in Santa Barbara series has something for just about everyone to enjoy.

Kicking off the season is The Cher Show (Dec. 6–7), the Tony Award–winning musical that tells the life story of the iconic superstar — portrayed by three different women — and including a look at 35 smash-hit songs, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough fabulous Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage!

‘The Cher Show” | Credit: Courtesy

The fabulous fantasies continue into the new year with Pretty Woman: The Musical (Jan. 22–23, 2024), based on the beloved Julia Roberts and Richard Gere romance. This version features a creative team led by two-time Tony Award–winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Momix: Alice (Feb. 20, 2024) is a season add-on inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Visionary choreographer Moses Pendleton presents a blend of illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy that sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts, and a variety of other surprises.

’MOMIX: Alice’ | Credit: Sharon Bradford

Another beloved classic fictional work comes to the stage with Little Women (Apr. 10–11, 2024), a vivid musical interpretation that follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Critics have raved that the musical Little Women is an embodiment of the complete theatrical experience, with a powerful book and score leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit.

The final offering in the series is Come from Away (Apr. 30–May 1, 2024), the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them when the world was in chaos in the aftermath of the events of 9/11. A New York Times Critics’ Pick, this musical is based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. —Leslie Dinaberg

The North American Tour of ‘Come From Away’

Season tickets are now on sale at americantheatreguild.com/santabarbara.