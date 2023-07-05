Winestock: Wine and Live Music Pair Perfectly

To me, a summer day would never be complete without a little live music. Luckily, live music seems to encapsulate the Santa Barbara area, always giving people something to groove to on a day out, whether it be shopping, eating, or just plain walking around.

Fess Parker Winery in Los Olivos (6200 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos) is jumping into the live music scene this summer with their concert series, Winestock. Winestock is complementing upcoming summer weekends with some roots-rock, Americana, and country-blues music. Tickets are $20 ($15 for wine club members), which include entry into the concert on the winery terrace (don’t forget to bring chairs and blankets to set up on the lawn). Fess Parker wines and food trucks will also be available for purchase.

Check out the local bands being featured:

Sunday, July 23, will bring the Tearaways, reminiscent of the Ramones, Clash, and Blondie. Already known in Isla Vista, Goleta, and Santa Barbara (they entered the music scene in 1981), bandmates John Finseth, Greg Brallier, David Hekhouse, and Clem Burke combine the British Invasion and California Sound and are greeted with raving reviews. The Tearaways have performed at a variety of venues all over the United States and Europe, and should not be missed. There’s more information at the band’s website.

On Saturday, August 19, the Bryan Titus Trio, a group of bluegrass and American roots singer-songwriters, will be coming to the winery. Their music combines “melodies of yesterday with a pinch of modern irony” (says the band themselves). Their songs inspired by Titus’s experience hiking the Appalachian Trail are perfectly complemented by Jeff Kranzlar’s (upright bass) and Dustin Janoson’s (vocals and cajon) musicianship. Find more at bryantitus.com.

To wrap up Winestock, Harmony All Stars will be performing Sunday, September 10. They combine originals and covers in the spirit of the Americana sound. The four award-winning singer-songwriters play covers by Jimi Hendrix, Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, CSNY (to name a few) and have a combined 100 hours of experience. What a way to end the series.

Purchase tickets for a perfect weekend afternoon (and cross your fingers for a sunny day, but honestly, the live music and wine will make up for any clouds) here.