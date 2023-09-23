Disappointing

Sorry, but what a disappointment. I thought Burrito Week was a way for restaurants to showcase!

I was starving and too lazy to cook, so after seeing the cover of this week’s paper, I went to a Westside Mexican restaurant for a burrito. It had beans, rice, some spices, and meat. But I was expecting maybe some sour cream or guacamole? Basically this restaurant made the cheapest burrito they could. Not even cheese! It was a two-dollar burrito — that probably cost 25 cents to make — including labor!

I rarely go out to eat anymore, and your advertisers will be getting even less of my $$ after this experience. I rarely complain about food but a true disappointment. On a positive note — I didn’t get food poisoning.