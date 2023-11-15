SBA Temporary Rental Car Parking Lot

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 13, 2023

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is currently developing and improving the Rental Car Parking Lot. Starting Wednesday, November 15, 2023, passengers utilizing the Airport’s rental car services will encounter a new temporary route to pick up and drop off vehicles starting. This path will take passengers an extra 5 minutes to access the rental car lot on foot from the Terminal.

Directions to Rental Car Lot from Terminal:

Exit Terminal

Use the crosswalks to cross straight through the Short-Term Parking Lot

Using the sidewalk, turn right onto James Fowler Road

Continue straight down the sidewalk, past the construction zone, to reach the temporary Rental Car Lot on the right.



All rental cars should be picked up and dropped off at the temporary lot, shown on the map in green. Please plan accordingly when considering the timing of your travel.

This construction is part of the Southfield Redevelopment Project. Once completed, this project will provide approximately 50 additional parking spaces for rental cars, as well as three additional spaces on the airfield for overnight aircraft parking. Construction is expected to continue over the next few months.

