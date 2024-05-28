One805Live! at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez Supports Santa Barbara County First Responders

Terrific music by Steve Postell & The Night Train Music Club set amid the scenic vineyard views of Sunstone Winery was a dreamy setting for the annual One805Live! Fundraiser raising much-needed support for emergency life-saving equipment, disaster preparedness for all first responders, and 24/7 accessible mental wellness services for all Santa Barbara County fire departments.

One805Live! at Sunstone | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

Volunteers from Adam’s Angels assisted with the event, which in addition to plenty of Sunstone wines also featured tastings from Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal, beer from Rincon Brewery, wood-fired pizza from Lucca Truck, and deserts from Lindsay’s Little Bakery and Creaminal ice cream, among other sips and eats.

Sheriff Bill Brown and City of Santa Barbara Fire Chief Chris Mailes were both on hand to speak about the essential support One805 provides for their organizations, with Mailes noting that “One805 provides Mental Health services for more than 700 people on the firefighter side, and that includes their families.”

The impressive musical lineup led by Postell — a member of the Immediate Family who led the One805Live! house band in 2023 and also put together the memorable Stand and Be Counted benefit show in honor of his longtime colleague the late David Crosby — showed off some serious musical chops from mostly local touring musicians. Performers included: Peter Adams, keyboardist with Josh Groban, Rickie Lee Jones, and Tears for Fears; Steve Ferrone, drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Average White Band, and played with Eric Clapton, George Harrison, and Mick Jagger; Leland Sklar, Bassist for The Immediate Family, who has performed with Phil Collins and James Taylor; Keith England, singer who toured with The Allman Brothers Band and Derek Smalls; Elliot Easton from The Cars; Carl Verheyen, best known as the guitarist for Supertramp; Sharlotte Gibson, who has sung with Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Eric Clapton; and special guest Jordan Asher Huffman, a Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and recording artist whose song “Out Loud” (about mental health) is this year’s One805 anthem.

In addition to Huffman’s tune, the playlist of familiar favorites getting the crowd on the dance floor included “Come Together,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “Brown Sugar,” “Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow,” “Take the Long Way Home,” “Let the Good Times Roll” (led by The Cars’ own Easton), “Drive,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and “My Best Friend’s Girl,” to name just a few.

Auction items at One805Live! at Sunstone | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

More great music is in store for One805 supporters this fall, with headliners Pink (a Santa Ynez resident) and Dallas Green (they perform together as you + me) announced as part of the next event.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Pink and Dallas Green have agreed to perform at One805LIVE! this year,” said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805. “We already have the legendary Kenny Loggins and his band. And Alan Parsons is Music Director, and will perform, so this is shaping up to once again be an extraordinary event.” Hosted once again at the oceanside estate owned by Kevin Costner, the organizers said that the September 20 fall fundraiser promised still more big-name announcements.

Last year that event was headlined by Maroon 5, and featured a surprise appearance by John Fogerty, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on stage at various times to help raise more than $800,000 for Santa Barbara County First Responders.

The nonprofit One805 was created in the aftermath of the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides. The first event produced was the Kick Ash Bash, which brought together actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and the community in a spirit of healing. First responders and their families were treated to an amazing day where we were able to put the tragedy behind us. Thanks to the efforts of many, more than $2 million was raised to provide counseling support to first responders and purchase equipment to directly support victims of the tragedy. See One805.org for more information.