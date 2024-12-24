Terry Ortega’s Year in Review 2024

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

Another year in the books, or in the papers. Let’s hear it for our talented staff’s dedication to providing the information that we all need to know. Whether highlighting the history of the area, long-standing businesses and organizations, and issues that affect the community, or providing resources that will make living in or visiting this special area better and more meaningful.

I’m so proud to create the annual guides: Weddings, Summer Camp, Fiesta, Halloween and Día de los Muertos (my favorite), and ‘Tis the Season, knowing that community members and tourists can go to one place for information to make their lives easier.

Here’s a list of some of my favorite pieces from 2024. Read them for the first time or again! Happy New Year!

Smell the Roses: Behind Santa Barbara’s First Tattoo Convention | Ryan P. Cruz and Xavier Pereyra

JJ Ortiz Pushes Through Cancer Battle to Bring Rose Garden Tattoo Convention

Fight for Freedom: The Chumash Uprising of 1824 | Ryan P. Cruz

Looking Back 200 Years After the Largest Indigenous Revolt of the Mission Period

Honoring the Dead, Celebrating Life with Día de Muertos | Ryan P. Cruz, Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Making an Ofrenda, Learning the Traditions of Day of the Dead

Santa Barbara Celebrates James Joyce and Ulysses | Nick Welsh & Indy Staff

Bloomsday, Censorship, Dirty Books, and Dirty Minds

Not as Easy as ABC: Santa Barbara Schools Tackle Literacy | Callie Fausey

New Reading Program Combines Phonetics with Good Literature

And, of course, the Guides

Santa Barbara Wedding Resource Guide 2024

Annual Summer Camp Guide 2024

Celebrating 100 Years of Fiesta A Comprehensive Guide to the History, Happenings, and Who’s Who of Santa Barbara’s Century-Old Celebration

’Tis the Season 2024