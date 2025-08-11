This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on August 10, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Happy Sunday! I’ve been laid up the past couple of months, recovering from spinal fusion surgery at the end of May. I’m feeling well, healing well, and happy to be back to work this week. Get it? “Back” to work? Sorry, I can’t resist! There’s nothing like being homebound to make one appreciate their immediate surroundings. Before my surgery, I put up new drapes in the living room, bought comfy new PJ’s, and planted sunflowers of varying heights in both the front and back gardens. I knew I’d be spending more time than usual indoors, gazing out my windows. And my prep worked! I’m still enjoying the sunflowers that now tower as tall as the house, and are starting to bend their heavy heads. Oh yes, Scout got a fluffy new dog bed, too.

Even so, she was right by my side — or napping at my feet — for the duration of my downtime. These days, we’re both happy to be able to get out and about more, and I’m still delighted when I’m at home.

Speaking of immediate surroundings, make sure to read this week’s Design Doctor column about incorporating vintage finds into your decor. Our doctor, Laura Gransberry, reminds us that “they don’t make ‘em like they used to” and shares her professional how-to’s — and even a few local where-to’s. Summerland Antique Collective is always a fun stop, Funk Zone favorite The Blue Door, and downtown retro mecca The Vintage Fox are full of inspiration and unique finds in every style. I also love stopping into The Goodwill Store in my neighborhood for a possible treasure hunting opportunity. I donate to them, too, which feels like the ultimate in recycling.





THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:



Tucked at the end of a private lane in San Roque, 777 N. Ontare Road, is a 3-bedroom-3-and-a-half-bath architectural gem blending mid-century inspiration with warm California contemporary design. Completely rebuilt by Matic Design and Build, the home features an open floor plan, abundant natural light, and all ensuite bedrooms — including a stunning primary suite with private deck. The chef’s kitchen showcases custom walnut cabinetry, marble finishes, and Miele appliances. Set on over half an acre with integrated sound, security, and beautifully landscaped outdoor living. A rare sanctuary in the Monte Vista School District. Represented by Karina Matic, and offered at $3,995,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Discover your own private sanctuary at Modern Zen, a stunning contemporary residence nestled within the exclusive, gated community of La Romana Estates. Set amidst unspoiled natural beauty and surrounded by miles of scenic hiking trails,1367 Via Veneto is a one-of-a-kind property offering a lifestyle of peace, privacy, and connection to the outdoors — all with sweeping views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean. La Romana Private Estates includes 11 acres of open space preserve. Shown today by Jo Ann Mermis and open today from 2-4 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Whether your day is filled with treasure hunting, open house hunting, or puttering in the garden like me — there’s info in the Indy to enhance your day. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!