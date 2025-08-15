Connecting with Fiesta in the Shadow of ICE

This year marked my first participation in Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days or Fiesta. As someone who is normally out of town during the weeklong festival, I had little idea of what to expect. I only knew that I had mixed feelings in participating because of the ICE raids happening in our city and across the state.

Melinda Palacio and Rosal Ortega | Photo: Courtesy

In 2012, I wrote a novel, Ocotillo Dreams, about the immigration roundups in Chandler, Arizona in 1997. At the time, it wasn’t difficult to imagine myself being rounded up in an immigration sweep. The novel was published by Arizona State University’s Bilingual Press. Fast forward to 2025 and the threat is no longer fiction but a new reality our cities struggle with.

Dance performances make up the bulk of Fiesta entertainment. Studying flamenco with Rosal Ortega also brought another Fiesta tradition, singing with Flor y Canto, a group that sings traditional old California songs in Spanish. When my dance teacher, Rosal, mentioned she was singing with Flor y Canto, I told her I was interested in joining the group. Last year, I missed singing in the posadas and many of the posada singers are also in Flor y Canto. Joining the group felt like a homecoming. I had joined them for the sheer fun of singing in a group. I didn’t realize there would be Fiesta performances and rehearsals to attend.

For me, Fiesta began on Tuesday, July 29 with the rehearsal and sound check for the Fiesta Pequeña the next day. Our group, Flor y Canto, sang one song, “La Primavera.” The song was a tribute to the late Erin Graffy. Immediately after the soundcheck, Rosal and I rushed to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s event where Rosal danced a Spanish classical number and her students danced Sevillanas. Our dance set was similar to the one our studio offered at Poetry in Parks at the Alhecama Theatre last April.

Wednesday was the official opening of Fiesta, known as Fiesta Pequeña at the Mission. I was surprised by all the vendors and families picnicking. Fellow singer, Nereyda Cotter, mentioned that for years her family and friends always planned to picnic on the Rose Garden’s lawn and watch the Fiesta Pequeña. This would have been Cotter’s first Fiesta without her daughter who has moved to New York. However, with a little planning from her husband, she was surprised by her daughter who flew in to spend Fiesta with her and see her sing in Pequeña. Fiesta magic. The event was televised for those who didn’t want to brave the crowds.

Melinda Palacio in the Fiesta Parade | Photo: Courtesy



My Fiesta week culminated on Friday with the parade and afterparty for parade participants at the Carriage Museum. Dancing in the parade was a fun event for me. I didn’t think ICE would be there to detain and harass many of the participants. I kept asking myself how best to protect myself and others if ICE were to try and disappear people. I didn’t come up with a solution, only a resolution to persist. My mind was at ease when I saw several Charros singing Mexican Rancheras together while they waited to march down Cabrillo. These were strong, fearless horsemen and women, skilled at wielding a rope on horses that pranced and danced. Later that evening, our Flor y Canto group sang half a dozen songs at Noches de Ronda at the Courthouse. There’s enough local talent to fill the courthouse stage all week. With a rodeo and a children’s parade, a carnival, vendors, food, and more dance performances to round out the weekend, Fiesta continued; but I was done by Friday and left for summer vacation. Next year, I will have to pace myself.

Flor y Canto singers at the Old Mission for La Fiesta Pequena | Photo: Courtesy

Rosal Ortega Flamenco | Photo: Courtesy

Melinda Palacio and charros waiting for the parade to begin | Photo: Courtesy

From left, Diane Soto, Neri Cotter, James García and Francisco Cabrera | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Upcoming Poetry Events



Friday, August 15

Poetry of the Senses: An Exploratory Workshop, an interactive event led by Luivette Resto, associate editor of Tia Chucha Press, one of the co-hosts of Poetry L.A., and she sits on the boards for Women Who Submit and Beyond Baroque, presented by the Words to Live By Speaker Series, RSVP by email (sonja@clementinecarterwines.com) not required but recommended, Clementine Carter Wines, 388 Bell St., Los Alamos, 5:30 p.m.



Sunday, August 17

Let’s Chat about Poetry, Join local poetry professor and esteemed author Laure-Anne Bosselaar for an informal conversation about poetry, domecíl studio, 1223 State St., Santa Barbara, 4-5 p.m.



Monday, August 25

The 805 UndocuFund’s Emergency Assistance Fund benefit poetry reading, featuring David Starkey, host and reader, with Marsha de la O, Phil Taggart, Monica Mody, Emily Lord-Kambitsch, Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Perie Longo, Joshua Minjarez, Jesse Pantoja, Diana Raab, Crystal A. C. Salas, Chryss Yost, and George Yatchisin, entry $25, with all money going to 805 UndocuFund, Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara, 7 p.m.



Wednesday, September 3

Phil Taggart and Christopher Buckley, The Blue Whale Reading Series, open mic afterward, hosts Laure-Anne Bosselaar and Christine Kravetz, Chapel Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-7 p.m.





Saturday, September 6

Women in a Golden State: California Poets at 60 and Beyond, a reading by local writers in this anthology, including Lisa Alvarez, Valerie Anne Burns, Susan Chiavelli, Kathleen Gunton, Elizabeth Iannaci, Karen Lewis, Shirley Geok-lin Lim, Amy Michelson, Kathee Miller, Kathy O’ Fallon, Enid Osborn, Joan Jobe Smith, and Dale Griffiths Stamos, hosted by co-editor Diana Raab, Tecolote Books, 1470 E. Valley Rd., #52, Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.



Monday, September 9

Lowstate Salon, An evening of supportive creative writing. The hosts will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.



Sunday, September 14

Susan Cronmiller and George Yatchisin, featured readers, open mic afterward, host Phil Taggart, EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 3-5 p.m.



Thursday, September 18

Sunset Sessions at the Band Shell: Poetry & Fiction, featured readers TBA, host George Yatchisin, Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, corner of Castillo and Cabrillo Streets, Santa Barbara, 6-8 p.m.



Saturday, September 20

Poetry in the Bowl: An Afternoon with Keith Ekiss and Nicholas Reiner, a powerful afternoon of poetry under the oaks at the historic Coggeshall Bowl featuring two celebrated voices in contemporary literature; Ekiss is a Barry Spacks Prize Winner and Reiner a winner of the Alta California Chapbook Contest, both published by Gunpowder Press. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, free and open to the public with museum admission, 4-5 p.m.



Sunday, September 21

Let’s Chat about Poetry, Join local poetry professor and esteemed author Laure-Anne Bosselaar for an informal conversation about poetry, domecíl studio, 1223 State St., Santa Barbara, 4-5 p.m.