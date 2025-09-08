Connecting with Santa Barbara’s First Literary Champion and Poet Laureate Emerita, Perie Longo

Recently honored as Santa Barbara’s first Literary Champion, Perie Longo has inspired people around the world. The city’s second Poet Laureate (following the late Barry Spacks) has been involved with poetry in Santa Barbara for over 50 years. She has taught poetry and communication skills to young people who are now in prominent positions. She recalls seeing a former student on the news who is now in local government. Serendipity struck when she encountered a former student who is now a professor in Kuwait.

Perie Longo | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

In 2005, Longo was invited to Kuwait to talk about poetry as a pathway for peace. She had published an article online on peace and poetry, one of the first on the Internet, she said. That initial article was read by a woman who invited her to the University of Kuwait, where she spoke in front of 200 people. It was the first time she had to submit her talk ahead of time so it could be translated to Arabic. Later, at the reception, she met a former student from Santa Barbara’s Brooks Institute. The eight-day visit to Kuwait almost didn’t happen. She initially declined the offer, but her hosts persisted and she is grateful to have made the trip, as well as amazed at meeting a professor in Kuwait who once took her communication skills class at Brooks. Longo’s international reach extends to the Soviet Union. She has sent poems about peace by children to the Soviet Union in a project through the Peace Foundation.

When our literary champion talks about the highlights of her career, she always mentions poets that she’s had the pleasure of meeting, reading with, or introducing. “One of the most exciting things I’ve experienced in the poetry world in SB, besides reading with Mark Doty, is that at the SB Writers Conference I got to introduce Philip Levine when he spoke,” she said, “and he attended our workshop.” She has also introduced Alan Ginsberg and signed copies of her book next to Ted Kooser. She cherishes many photos of herself with Ted Kooser and William Stafford.

Longo may be the hardest working poet who is officially retired. She continues to work with poetry students and maintains a workshop through hospice. The world is lucky that Perie Longo continues to make the world a better place through poetry.

She recalls the words of poet Maggie Smith who said: “When I think about ways to foster empathy, perspective, and care, one of those ways is poetry. I know poetry can’t stop bombs from falling, and it can’t feed the starving, and it can’t evacuate people to safety. I know this. But poetry can change our inner world. We need that change, one person at a time. We need to reclaim our humanity.”

The plaque honoring Perie Longo | Photo: Courtesy

Smith’s words embody Longo’s mantra and the reason why she works with hospice. She is dedicated to poetry, peace, and making the world a better place one person at a time. Longo adds that through poetry we become one and not at odds with each other.

On Wednesday, Perie Longo will receive the new Literary Champion award in front of the plaque with her poem dedicated to emergency workers. The plaque is at the county building in the foothills of Santa Barbara. Over on the ocean side is another plaque with a poem written by Perie Longo, one dedicated to the Wilcox Family Preserve, the stretch of public land that overlooks the ocean and Arroyo Burro Beach.

While Perie says that she no longer enjoys traveling, especially after having a hip replacement, she will be the keynote speaker at the National Poetry Therapy Conference in Chicago. She may have retired in January from her work at Sanctuary House in poetry therapy, but a retired poet is still a poet in demand, especially one who is a Poet Laureate Emerita, a 2012 AWC Woman of Achievement, a 2024 Santa Barbara Independent local hero, and the first Santa Barbara Literary Champion 2025.

The award will be presented at the Santa Barbara Office of Emergency Management, 4408 Cathedral Oaks Rd., on Wednesday, September 10, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Hear Perie Longo read her poem, Bells of Our Lady of Sorrows Church 1890, on the Big Enough for Words website, through Gunpowder Press.

Poetry Events

Wednesday, September 10

Perie Longo Presented with the First Santa Barbara County Literary Champion Award The evening will be held outdoors and will feature remarks honoring Perie Longo, presentation of the award, and light refreshments. The Santa Barbara County Literary Champion Award is a new honor recognizing those who have gone above and beyond in advancing the literary arts. It celebrates individuals devoted to community, the written and spoken word, and literacy.

Perie Longo, poet and therapist, served as the City of Santa Barbara’s second Poet Laureate (2007–2009). She has published four books of poetry and led workshops for California Poets in the Schools and the Santa Barbara Writers Conference for 30 years. As a therapist, she has conducted writing groups for healing and well-being through Hospice of Santa Barbara and Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara. She also chairs the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation’s poetry committee and was named a 2024 Local Hero by the Santa Barbara Independent.

This event is presented by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture at the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, 4408 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Santa Barbara, 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 13

Somos Xicanas y Lowriders (Writers and Riders) Join Santa Barbara Public Library for a vibrant afternoon celebrating culture, creativity, and community as part of the Raíces y Sueños programming for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event kicks off at noon with a stunning display of lowrider cars, made possible by the Nite Life Car Club of Santa Barbara. Admire these beautifully restored vehicles up close, meet their proud owners, and learn about the rich history and artistry behind the lowrider movement.

Then at 3:30 p.m., head into the Faulkner Gallery for a special reading from the powerful new anthology, SOMOS XICANAS. This widely anticipated, multi-genre collection features the voices of 80 Xicanas exploring identity, legacy, resistance, and cultural pride. Several of the book’s contributing authors, including former S.B. Poet Laureate Melinda Palacio, will share selected pieces and engage with the audience in an afternoon of storytelling, reflection, and celebration.

This event is free and open to all. Come ready to learn, connect, and be inspired by a community rooted in tradition, resilience, and dreams.

Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, event begins at noon, reading is at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

The Poetry Zone Monthly Reading, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, 1:30 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, September 14

Susan Cronmiller and George Yatchisin, featured readers, open mic afterward, host Phil Taggart, EP Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, September 18

Sunset Sessions at the Band Shell: Poetry & Fiction, featured readers include Lisa Bass, Cynthia Carbone Ward, Craig Clevenger, Melinda Palacio, Michelle Petty-Grue, David Starkey and Vecino, host/reader George Yatchisin, Plaza Del Mar Band Shell, corner of Castillo and Cabrillo Sts., Santa Barbara, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, September 20

Poetry in the Bowl: An Afternoon with Keith Ekiss and Nicholas Reiner, a powerful afternoon of poetry under the oaks at the historic Coggeshall Bowl featuring two celebrated voices in contemporary literature; Ekiss is a Barry Spacks Prize Winner and Reiner a winner of the Alta California Chapbook Contest, both published by Gunpowder Press. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, free and open to the public with museum admission, 4-5 p.m.

Sunday, September 21

Let’s Chat about Poetry, Join local poetry professor and esteemed author Laure-Anne Bosselaar for an informal conversation about poetry, domecíl studio, 1223 State St., Santa Barbara, 4-5 p.m.