In addition to our usual roundup of news, arts, real estate, and more, this week’s print issue of The Independent contains the fall installment of our Home & Garden special section. With articles on native plants, home decor tips, and a feature story on one of my all-time favorite shops — J. Woeste in Los Olivos — it’s a tasty collection of topics sure to answer a question or spark a new creative project. I dare you to read it and not come away with some new ideas.

Credit: Sara Ligorria-Tramp

In other pages, I recently ran across this living room before & after story on the Emily Henderson site in which blogger Mallory gives us step-by-step and piece-by-piece details of her living room makeover story. From thrift store finds to designer details, it’s fun to read someone else’s tale, including the why behind their decisions. Best of all, Mallory promises that she’s going to share other rooms as she finalizes her house. The phrase “incredibly charming vintage tile in the kitchen and bathrooms” is enough to keep me tuned in for more.

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Courtesy

The home on our cover this week had all of us talking around the virtual water cooler. What a beauty. “Home Ranch” is an iconic wine country retreat nestled on nearly 40 acres in Woodstock Estates in the Santa Ynez Valley. The magnificent hacienda-style residence at 4600 Tims Road offers more than 5,000 square feet of meticulously designed living space. This just might be your perfect sanctuary. Offered by Summer Smith, at $6,450,000.

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Upmarket Media

What a glorious day to take a drive to Ojai! Here’s your excuse: visit this luxurious Spanish-style home at 1454 South La Luna Avenue where timeless design meets modern comfort. Originally designed by noted architect Barry Berkus, and thoughtfully remodeled, the residence sits in a private setting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. A tranquil retreat just minutes from downtown Ojai with a dramatic entry courtyard leading to more than 2,400 square feet of light-filled living. Vaulted ceilings in both the living and family rooms, and large glass doors and tall windows throughout invite seamless indoor-outdoor living. Just wait til you see the stunning pool area. Shown today by Amanda Stanworth, and open today from noon-3 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSE LISTINGS:

From the Santa Ynez Valley all the way down through Ojai, our pages show off plenty more open homes for you to choose from today: Take a peek right here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

This week’s issue offers a plethora of content both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, to the Planned Parenthood book sale, or to the Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!