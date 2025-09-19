Bree’Osh: A Decade of French Baking

Bree’Osh husband-and-wife team Pierre-Yves Henry and Nelly Mousseau | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The celebration for Bree’Osh’s 10th anniversary is September 26 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Since opening their second location in early 2020, Henry and Mousseau have built up the kitchen little by little, adding equipment slowly and with intention. Though growth has required patience and persistence, they don’t take for granted how far they’ve come. “This anniversary means so much to us,” says Mousseau. “Bree’Osh is the realization of our dream to own our own bakery and to bring French baking traditions to those around us. From the beginning, we’ve been so grateful to have the support of the Montecito and Santa Barbara communities, especially during such challenging times as the Thomas Fire, the mudslide, and COVID. Thanks to this amazing local community, we’ve been able to survive and thrive for ten years, and we feel so lucky to continue on this journey.”

Today, the two continue to delight guests with a variety of naturally leavened breads and pastries, each made with 100 percent French heritage-grain flour. At each location, a small but notable food menu showcases those same bakery items in savory dishes like the signature breakfast sandwich and croque monsieur. Locals can even get hands-on through Bree’Osh’s baking classes, building skills to bring into their own homes.

“As part of our mission to educate and connect with our community, we host classes and events that highlight European baking traditions. We’re now introducing a masterclass focused on authentic panettone, designed for serious home bakers who want to master one of the most challenging breads,” says Henry.

On Friday, September 26, Henry and Mousseau will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Bree’Osh at their De la Vina location (2700 De la Vina St.), inviting guests to join them for craft cocktails, house-made bites, and music by a deejay. Cocktail attire is encouraged for this event. To purchase tickets, visit breeosh.com/products/10-years-anniversary.

Bree’Osh’s beautifully buttery croissants | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



Inside the bright yellow walls of Bree’Osh Bakery highlight an assortment of art and goods for sale | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

