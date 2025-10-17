With Music From Every Genre, There’s Something For Everyone To Enjoy at SOhO

The SOhO Restaurant & Music Club is continuing to showcase its range of creative and talented artists with its upcoming events. With artists spanning many genres, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming up:

See the critically acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute band, Which One’s Pink?, on October 18 at 9 p.m. Hear note-for-note recreations from albums such as “Dark Side of the Moon,” “The Wall,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Animals,” that capture the magic of one of rock’s most legendary bands.

Speaking of tributes, Heart of Gold will be performing at SOhO on October 19 at 7 p.m. “From the delicate acoustic ballads to the raw, electric jams, every era of Neil [Young’s] music is brought to life with stunning authenticity,” according to a press release.

On October 21 at 6:30 p.m., attend the Tuck and Friends Festival with headliner Young Tuck alongside The Sweeps, Big Hungry, TeDestiny, and Baylor Cryder. “This year’s focus is local, highlighting the best emerging talent from Westmont College and beyond,” as said on SOhO’s website.

K-Lite presents an evening with Pryor Baird on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. The local favorite and The Voice finalist brings his powerhouse vocals and touching lyrical work to the Santa Barbara stage.

Catch Big Richard and Salty Strings on October 23 at 8 p.m. for a night of high-energy bluegrass, soulful harmonies, and unforgettable performances.

On October 24 at 7 p.m., you can see Griffin House for a heartfelt night of talented songwriting and storytelling. With a discography of more than 13 albums, House has also chronicled his journey with the acclaimed documentary Rising Star, which follows his musical journey along with its challenges with marriage, fatherhood, and sobriety.

Taylor Swift fans, look forward to October 24 at 9:30 p.m. as there will be a TS12 celebration of Swift’s newest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Presented by 22 & good 4 u, the night promises catchy pop anthems and nonstop dancing.

On October 26 at 12:30 p.m., join Sandy Cummings and Jazz Du Jour for an afternoon of “jazz in the bar.” Sit with a drink, unwind, and listen to smooth vocals and timeless jazz that makes for the perfect midday escape.

On October 27 at 6 p.m., catch Kavika G and The Kosmic Geckos. They’ll be joined by members of the UC Santa Barbara Middle East Ensemble. The groups promise to deliver an unforgettable night of cross-cultural celebrations of music.

The Pit with Beau James Wilding and The Egret will be performing on October 28 at 7 p.m. With genres ranging from metal to rock to folk, this evening proves to be a celebration of creativity by beloved local artists.

We The Beat presents Felly on October 29 at 8 p.m. Felly is an indie artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer “known for his genre-blending sound and introspective lyricism … [His] music fuses elements of hip-hop, reggae, and indie rock.”

On October 30 at 8:30 p.m., get ready for Halloween with Calvin Love and Evan Blix, with a special feature from Tiger Lewis. Love, known for his “songs for the introverts, songs for lonely and hopeful, and songs to soundtrack our lives through the quiet hours” according to his biography, joins Blix, known for his 70s piano-driven rock sound.

October 31 at 8:30 p.m. brings a “Heads All Happy Halloween” Ball with No Simple Spoonful and Jax Plays Dead. According to the SOhO, “guests can expect a night of music, costumes, and spooky fun, with a festive atmosphere perfect for dancing and celebrating the season.”

Surfer Girl continues their “Skydiving Tour” on November 1 at 9 p.m. Surfer Girl “continues to evolve and captivate audiences with their distinct blend of indie-pop, reggae, surf-rock, and hip-hop.”

On November 5 at 6:30 p.m., catch Tony Ybarra, Santa Barbara native and acclaimed performer, for his Vocal Jazz Collective.

Channel Frequencies presents “Emo Nite” with Santa Barbara’s The Framers, celebrating their new single “JAB;” Sluttony, Santa Cruz’s powerhouse trio; and Carmela, who balances blues, rock, soul, and folk with a pop sensibility, on November 7 at 5:30 p.m.

S.B. Acoustic presents Italian guitarist Alberto Lombardi on November 9 at 7:30 p.m. “Incorporating fingerpicking, flatpicking, some looping, improvisation, and singing,” says the SOhO website, “[Lombardi] can transform a single guitar into an orchestra, sing, and solo on top of it with an electric guitar sound.”

Catch Southern Culture On The Skids on November 13 at 8 p.m. for a night of blending unique genres like rock and roll, surf, folk, and country. According to the SOhO website, “their music has been featured in movies and TV, and used to sell everything … and their legendary live shows are a testament to the therapeutic powers of foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll.”

Catch Eilen Jewell on November 14 at 6 p.m. for a night of soulful storytelling and roots-noir revival. Her songs are a raw and redemptive journey that explore grief, loss, heartbreak, healing, and the power of starting over.

Zaaang Productions presents Mala Conducta on November 15 at 9 p.m. for a night of vibrating energy. Joined by DJ Zee, the group promises a vibrant, high-adrenaline show packed with rhythm and memorable live performances.

On November 17 at 7 p.m., see George Kahumoku Jr. and Daniel Ho, where an enthralling evening of Hawaiian music awaits. Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners Kahumoku Jr. and Ho will perform as a duo with “captivating melodies and storytelling, promis[ing] an unforgettable night of musical artistry, transporting listeners to the island,” according to the SOhO website.

See Wings’ lead guitarist Laurence Juber on November 18 at 7:30 p.m. for a multi-faceted performance that blends folk, jazz, blues, pop, and classical types of music with just one instrument. The SOhO website promises “familiar fingerstyle favorites, new arrangements, original tunes, entertaining stories about his illustrious career, and foot-tapping jams.”

On November 19 at 8 p.m., join Rik Jam, a reggae performer with a journey rooted in the “vibrant community of Fletcher’s Land, Kingston, Jamaica,” with special guests. “For Rik Jam, music is more than a vocation; it’s a gateway to happiness and a fundamental element for his proper functioning.”

Join MaMuse on November 20 at 8:30 p.m. as they share “harmonic, uplifting, luscious, folk-soul music: a tune-up for the heart.” They’ll be playing old favorites along with unreleased songs from their new album.

Catch John Splithoff with Evann Mcintosh on November 21 at 9 p.m. for a night that invites listeners into “a sonic landscape of introspection, growth, and renewed joy in simply making music.”

And finally, in our list of upcoming performances at SOhO, S.B. Acoustic presents Andres Vadin on November 23 at 7:30 p.m. The Habana-born guitarist and composer known for his collaborations with Aceituna Sin Hueso and Oskar Cartaya, to name a couple, will bring his immense influence and talent to the stage.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any of the listed shows, see sohosb.com.