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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers will encounter intermittent overnight traffic control as drainage improvement project on US 101 in Summerland begins Sunday, October 4.

Drivers will be reduced to one lane intermittently in both the north and southbound directions of US 101 from Arroyo Parradon Creek Bridge to approximately 0.4 miles south of Evans Avenue undercrossing.

This project will improve roadway drainage and reduce the potential for water accumulation on US 101, resulting in safer driving conditions during winter weather conditions.

Crews will be grinding concrete pavement to correct cross slopes in shoulders and one lane, adjust inlets to grade, construct new drainage inlets, and restore striping and pavement markings.

Intermittent traffic control will take place as follows:

· Northbound overnight traffic control with two lane closures Sunday from 9 pm to 5 am and Monday through Friday from 8 pm to 5 am.

· Southbound overnight traffic control with two lane closures Sunday from 9 pm to 7 am and Monday through Friday from 8 pm to 7 am.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. Community members in the area can expect loud noise during overnight construction. This project is expected to be completed by mid-December.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.