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LEAP celebrates Juan Pimentel’s 20 years of service and his new title as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., recognizing his longstanding leadership and commitment to children, families and community.

Pimentel joined LEAP, then Isla Vista Youth Projects, in 2006 at age 19 as a Work-Study student attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, serving as a group leader in its after-school program. Over the next two decades, he grew into roles as Program Director and Assistant Executive Director. His new title as COO reflects the responsibilities he has carried for several years, including overseeing human resources and program management and helping guide the organization’s strategy.

“Juan is an exceptional leader and a trusted partner who brings thoughtfulness, integrity and a deep commitment to everything he does. For 20 years, he has helped move LEAP forward, and I’m thrilled to recognize his leadership with this new role as Chief Operating Officer,” said Lori Lander Goodman, LEAP CEO.

With LEAP’s support, Pimentel participated in Leading From Within’s Emerging Leaders Program (2013 cohort) and Growing Edge Leaders (2026 cohort), opportunities that helped him grow as a leader

“LEAP has given me opportunities to learn, grow and lead throughout my career,” said Pimentel. “I’m grateful for the people who believed in me and helped me become the leader I am today. I share LEAP’s mission and values, and I believe our impact reaches far beyond what numbers can capture.”

For Pimentel, that impact is especially meaningful in the relationships LEAP has built across generations. Children he worked with early in his career are now adults, with some enrolling their own children in LEAP’s early childhood education programs.

“Seeing former students bring their own children to LEAP reminds me how lasting these connections are,” he said. “I’m excited to help shape LEAP’s future and reach more families across the Central Coast. It is a privilege to give back to an organization and community that have helped me grow.”

Today, Pimentel shares his passion for LEAP’s work through hiring and mentoring student workers and staff across the organization, supporting the next generation of leaders.