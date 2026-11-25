Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Travelers on Highway 192 near Montecito will encounter a full overnight closure Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8.

The full closure on Monday, Dec. 7 will take place in Santa Barbara from 9 pm to 6 am near Mission Canyon Rd. as crews replace a utility pole in the area.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Mission Canyon Rd.

· Travelers heading north on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Mountain Rd.

The full closure on Tuesday, Dec. 8 will take place in Summerland from 8 pm to 6 am near Feather Hill Rd. as crews replace a utility pole in the area.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Sheffield Dr.

· Travelers heading north on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Ortega Ridge Rd.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning of December 9.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.