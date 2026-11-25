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Cottage Health and Godmothers bookstore honored Mary Ashley, a founder of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, at a special evening in Summerland. The celebration included the unveiling of her portrait, which now hangs in Godmothers’ portrait gallery of women who “lit the way.”



In 1888, Ashley joined a group of civic-minded women in envisioning a hospital to serve the growing

Santa Barbara community. Their vision became reality in 1891 when Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

opened its doors, with Ashley serving as its first Board President. More than 135 years later, her

leadership continues to shape care in the community.

Credit: Courtesy



“Mary Ashley’s leadership transformed healthcare in Santa Barbara and created a legacy that continues

to impact lives every day,” said Dr. Jane Varner, Medical Director of Cottage Women’s Health. “It was

especially meaningful to honor her contributions while bringing together community members and

healthcare leaders to discuss the future of women’s health.”



Following a illuminating unveiling by Ginger Salazar, Cottage Board Vice Chair, guests joined a

conversation about women’s health and well-being featuring Dr. Varner and Dr. Rosa Choi, Medical

Director of the Cottage Breast Health Clinic. Moderated by Godmothers co-founder, Jennifer Rudolph

Walsh, the discussion covered preventive care, healthy aging, and breast health, and the importance of

ensuring women have access to comprehensive, compassionate care at every stage of life.



“Godmothers was built to honor the women who lit the way, and Mary Ashley helped light the way for

every person who’s walked through Cottage’s doors,” said Walsh. “Partnering with Cottage Health lets

us do more than hang her portrait. It lets us pick up the torch she lit and carry it forward.”



The evening also highlighted the momentum behind Cottage Health’s ongoing investment in women’s

health, including the recently launched Cottage Women’s Health services and the Cottage Breast Health

Clinic. These services are made possible by a community of generous individuals who believe in

advancing women’s health. To learn how you can be part of this work, contact mstayton@sbch.org.



To stay informed about women’s health news, resources, and upcoming events, sign up for the Cottage

Health women’s health newsletter at cottagehealth.org/services/womens-health/newsletter.