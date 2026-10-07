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Santa Barbara, Calif. (October 5, 2026)—Once a year, nonprofits come together to celebrate the people and institutions that give generously to the local community. This year’s National Philanthropy Day celebration will be held November 12 at the Rincon Beach Club in Carpinteria, and organizers are seeking sponsors.

The event is hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter (AFP), an organization that brings together those in the fundraising and nonprofit fields.

Awards will be presented to the Philanthropist of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Youth in Philanthropy and other community-minded individuals, businesses and institutions.

“There are countless volunteers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties who give of their time every day,” says Greg Mora, AFP chapter president. “The evening pays tribute to many of these unsung heroes.”

Current AFP Chapter and National Philanthropy Day sponsors include Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Foundation and Lotusland.

To become a sponsor, go to https://community.afpglobal.org/afpsbv/get-involved/sponsorship. For event information, to buy individual and group tickets and to see a list of the 2026 honorees, click on https://community.afpglobal.org/afpsbv/events/npd.