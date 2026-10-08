Board of Supervisors Seek to Fill Two Positions on the County’s Retirement Board

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The County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors is now accepting résumés from qualified County residents who are interested in serving as a Board-appointed Trustee on the County’s Retirement Board. The Retirement Board governs the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System (SBCERS) which administers the County’s pension plan and pension-related benefits for the County’s employees and retirees. The Board is made up of 9 members and 2 alternate members and the Board of Supervisors is the appointing authority for 4 of the Trustee positions.

If you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System (SBCERS) Board, please complete a Board Commission and Committee Application available at: https://www.countyofsb.org/ 2839/Boards-Commissions-and- Committees

Requests for a copy of the roster, applications, or additional information, should be directed to:



Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

105 East Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The application submission deadline is Friday, December 4, 2026.

If you have any questions regarding the application process, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at (805) 568-2240.

If you are interested in applying for an appointment to the Retirement Board please review the qualifications and requirements below. For specific questions regarding the Retirement Board, please contact Dani Couture, Clerk of the Board of Retirement of the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System at (877) 568-2940.

The qualifications for a Trustee are as follows:

Demonstrated asset management expertise in a private enterprise, non-profit, or public agency.

Broad understanding of the fiduciary framework under which pension systems operate, balancing the obligation to effectively manage both plan sponsor and employee costs.

Knowledge of modern investment theory and retirement savings strategies.

Demonstrated ability to interpret executive level financial reports and correspondence.

Understanding of the human resources and employee benefits arena, particularly disability retiree benefits.

Ability to work well with people who may express differing opinions and use a variety of skills to reach solutions on complicated issues.

The requirements for a Trustee are as follows: