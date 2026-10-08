SBCAG Seeks Public Input on How to Improve Community Participation

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The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking the public how they want to receive information, provide input and participate in regional transportation planning.

The brief public survey is part of SBCAG’s update to its Public Participation Plan, which guides how the agency shares information and provides opportunities for the public to participate in transportation planning and decision-making. Survey responses will help identify ways to make public participation more accessible and useful to communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and will be available through Oct. 21.

Questions ask how people typically hear about news and events in their communities, how they would prefer to receive information from SBCAG and how they prefer to provide input. The survey also asks what may make it difficult to participate in meetings, events or other activities.

SBCAG brings Santa Barbara County and its eight incorporated cities together to plan, invest in transportation and address regional needs. Public participation is an important part of developing regional plans, programs and transportation investments.

Survey responses will help inform an updated draft Public Participation Plan. The draft plan will be released for public review in November and is anticipated to be presented to the SBCAG Board of Directors for consideration in January 2027.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. Language assistance, translated materials, interpretation services and reasonable accommodations are available upon request. To request assistance or an accommodation, visit http://www.sbcag.org, email info@sbcag.org or call (805) 600-4477.

Take the survey by Oct. 21 at http://www.sbcag.org/ppp.

For more information about the Public Participation Plan update, visit http://www.sbcag.org, select Projects & Programs, then Current Projects and the Public Participation Plan.