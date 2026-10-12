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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –The Santa Barbara County Elections Office invites all eligible citizens to register to vote in anticipation of the upcoming General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 3rd. The last day to register to vote for the November 3, 2026, General Election is October 19, 2026.

Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland emphasizes, “Registering to vote or verifying that your voter registration is accurate is important.”

A voter must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 18 years of age on election day to be eligible to vote. Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration, including residential and mailing addresses, at the California Secretary of State’s website, or Santa Barbara County Elections Office website at sbcvote.com. To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to Voter Registration : California Secretary of State.

If you prefer to register to vote with a paper registration form, voter registration cards can be found in several locations including at elections offices, at most post offices and public libraries. The cards can be returned, postage free, to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Santa Barbara County Elections Offices are located at:

Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.