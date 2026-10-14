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Santa Barbara County, Calif. – The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, in effect from 3 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday, October 16, 2026, due to east winds and critically low relative humidity associated with moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds.

A Red Flag Warning indicates that critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will develop shortly. The combination of strong winds, dry fuels, low humidity, and warm temperatures can lead to rapid fire ignition and extreme fire behavior, threatening lives and property.

Forecast Details:

Wind: East 15–25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph

Humidity: Minimums as low as 8–15%

Affected times: 3 AM to 6 PM PDT Friday, October 16, 2026

Affected area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains

Public Safety Reminders:

Have a wildfire evacuation plan with at least two exit routes.

Follow Ready, Set, Go! preparedness guidance at: https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go

Sign up for emergency alerts at: https://www.ReadySBC.org

Avoid use of spark-producing tools and machinery in grass or brush-covered areas.

Report smoke or fire immediately by calling 911. Be prepared to give your exact location.

Refrain from hiking or using trails in affected areas during Red Flag conditions.

Report any suspicious persons or vehicles to local law enforcement.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is actively monitoring conditions and will be upstaffing additional resources, including one helicopter, one hand crew, one dozer, and one Duty Officer, to enhance response readiness. Updates will be provided as necessary.