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From November 2 through December 24, Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) invites community members to participate in Food for Fees, an annual food drive that helps patrons reconnect with library services while supporting local families and individuals during the winter holiday season.

Patrons can receive forgiveness for eligible library fees by donating non-perishable food items at any SBPL location. All donations will benefit Unity Shoppe, People’s Pantry, and FARO Center.

How it Works:

For every five food items donated patrons can receive fee forgiveness for one lost or damaged library item valued at up to $35.

More food items = more fee forgiveness.

Individual food items can receive up to $5 fee forgiveness for miscellaneous library fees.

*** fee forgiveness does not apply to items in the Library of Things Collection.

Accepted Items:

Non-perishable, unopened, undamaged food only.

Food in cans, sealed boxes, or plastic containers.

Items with clearly marked expiration dates.

No glass jars, fresh food, or expired items.

You don’t need to have library fees to take part! SBPL encourages everyone, not just those with library fees to participate by dropping off food items and helping make a difference this holiday season.

For more information, visit Food for Fees (sbplibrary.org/FoodforFees)

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the stacks to the streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community. We are books, and more!