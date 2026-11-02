DSBIA’s Moonlight Sessions Lights Up Downtown With Free Live Music Every Wednesday in November

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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to announce Moonlight Sessions, a free four-week live music series on State Street every Wednesday in November from 5 to 8 p.m. As the clocks change and the sunlight dims earlier, downtown will light up the night with local bands, and the community will come together for a show beneath the stars.

The series features bands playing a wide variety of genres including classic rock, funk, jazz, and blues, so there is something for every listening ear. Guests can bring a lawn chair and settle in, or stay on foot and dance the night away. However they choose to enjoy the evening, all are welcome.

The series grows each week. The first two nights feature one band each, playing for the full three hours. The third night adds a second pop-up music site, and the finale brings three bands to three locations along State Street and near Paseo Nuevo. Every band plays from 5 to 8 p.m., so on nights featuring multiple bands, guests can wander from one performance area to another and follow the sound, festival-style, to hear what each act has to offer.

Opening night will coincide with DSBIA’s Kickin’ Country Line Dance Lessons led by Christy Grant featuring a Dolly Parton Tribute from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., further igniting the energy downtown. Guests who come dressed in their best Dolly Parton attire will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a special prize. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. Join in the lessons, then stay for Freddy and Friends.

The concert series’ finale falls on the night before Thanksgiving and is the biggest night of the series. Three local bands will play at once, each on separate pop-up music sites, and guests can spend the evening dancing, moving between locations, and visiting the downtown businesses along the way.

DSBIA will publish a map showing where each band will be performing ahead of each night, so guests can plan where to start and where to wander to next.

The Lineup

● Wednesday, Nov. 4: Freddy and Friends, in front of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art steps, at the east corner of Anapamu and State street; and Kickin’ Country Line Dancing featuring a Dolly Parton Tribute, in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen

● Wednesday, Nov. 11: Neon Blonde, in front of El Paseo

● Wednesday, Nov. 18: Channel Five, in front of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art steps, and Kickin’ It, near Paseo Nuevo

● Wednesday, Nov. 25 (finale): Will Stephens Band, in front of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art steps; Morganfield Burnett, in front of Lighthouse Skate Shop; and SB1200, in front of Cuso’s Creamery

Moonlight Sessions is free and open to the public. For updates, please visit our website.