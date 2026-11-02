Gallery Josephine Celebrates Fourth Year Supporting CALM at Heart with Exclusive Fine Art Collector Experience

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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Gallery Josephine and its founder and artist, Josephine Tournier-Ingram, are proud to support CALM at Heart for the fourth consecutive year, contributing an exclusive fine art collector experience to this year’s live auction benefiting CALM and its mission to prevent childhood trauma and support healing for children and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Gallery Josephine Art Collector Experience offers the winning bidder a unique opportunity to select an available original painting from Gallery Josephine’s collection. The winning auction bid will establish the collector’s artwork selection value, up to $50,000.

Beyond the artwork itself, the experience includes an invitation to host an intimate, private collector soirée at Gallery Josephine. Surrounded by original works of art, the winning bidder and their invited friends and family will enjoy an exclusive gallery viewing accompanied by wine and light bites while selecting their painting.

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Guests will also have the opportunity to explore and acquire additional works from the collection, with a percentage of artwork purchases made during the soirée benefiting CALM.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Josephine Tournier-Ingram and Gallery Josephine have contributed original artwork in support of CALM at Heart, reflecting their ongoing commitment to giving back to the Santa Barbara community through art and philanthropy.

The annual CALM at Heart event brings together community supporters to raise essential funds for CALM’s work helping prevent childhood trauma and providing vital services to children and families. Last year’s event raised more than $550,000 in support of that mission.



Gallery Josephine Invites the Community to First Thursday Art Walk

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Ahead of the CALM at Heart luncheon, Gallery Josephine will welcome visitors on Thursday, November 5, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., as part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s First Thursday Art Walk in the Santa Barbara Arts District.

Guests are invited to stop by the gallery to preview original artwork ahead of the auction while enjoying wine and light bites. Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore a collection of finished, framed paintings throughout the gallery and catch a glimpse of a large-scale commissioned painting in progress, offering a unique look into the artist’s creative process.

The following day, the Gallery Josephine Art Collector Experience will be featured in the live auction, led by Andrew Firestone, during the CALM at Heart luncheon on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the ballroom at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.

Through this special contribution, Gallery Josephine celebrates the power of art not only to enrich the lives of collectors, but also to make a meaningful and lasting impact in the community.

Upcoming Events

Gallery Josephine — First Thursday Art Walk

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Thursday, November 5, 2026

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Gallery Josephine

133 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara CA 93101

Located across from the Santa Barbara Courthouse sunken gardens, in the iconic pink building that was formally Victor the florist in Parker Clay.

Original artwork, painting in progress, wine and light bites

CALM at Heart Luncheon & Live Auction

Friday, November 6, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Rosewood Miramar Beach Ballroom, Montecito

Live Auctioneer: Andrew Firestone

Featured Auction: Gallery Josephine Art Collector Experience

About Gallery Josephine

Gallery Josephine showcases original fine art by founder and artist Josephine Tournier-Ingram. Through her work and ongoing philanthropic involvement, Tournier-Ingram celebrates the connection between art, collecting, and community, continuing her commitment to supporting meaningful causes in Santa Barbara County.