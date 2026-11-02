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Santa Barbara, Calif. (November 3, 2026) – The Santa Barbara Half Marathon presented by HOKA & 5K returns for its sixth edition on Sunday, November 8, celebrating another record year with 7,500+ registrations. The 5K is sold out and limited spots remain in the Half Marathon, which welcomes runners from across California, the United States and around the world to the city’s waterfront, Funk Zone and historic downtown. Race Day caps a week of community runs, art, live music and festivals made possible by nearly 50 official, community and civic partners.

Since 2021, Run Local® and Santa Barbara Half participants will have raised more than $250,000 for local organizations through the event’s partnership with the Santa Barbara Running Association (SBRA), the official beneficiary, including this year’s event.

Partners Behind the Weekend

California based Run Local is once again proud to produce this world class running event on the Central Coast. HOKA also returns as presenting partner of the Half Marathon and of Santa Barbara Running Week, including the Deckers Brand Showcase run on Thursday, the Saturday HOKA Shakeout Run and Saturday’s HOKA Yoga at the Park. The HOKA Kids Fun Run is presented by White & Grube Orthodontics.

Google Quantum AI, Ergomotion, Intake Breathing and Oak Financial Group – Raymond James join the event as official partners, alongside returning partners Zenni Optical, Voli Wellness, GU Energy Labs, PLEZi and Open Water.

The Santa Barbara Independent presents the Palm Park Festival, home to Packet Pick-Up on Friday and Saturday. Oak Financial Group – Raymond James presents The Art of Running, an invitation-only race-weekend reception at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) on Friday, November 6.

The partnership with MCASB, now in its 50th year, also launched the Santa Barbara Half Art Prize. Inaugural recipient Solange Aguilar built this year’s finisher medal and 100% fair trade cotton Event Shirt by Known Supply around the California poppy.

“I wanted the people participating this year to carry the magic of this poppy and this special place with them,” said Aguilar. “They’re running in Santa Barbara.”

“This event is special because of how Santa Barbara shows up for it,” said David Monico, Event Director. “This year we’re welcoming runners from 45 states and 18 countries, alongside thousands from Santa Barbara County. Partners like HOKA, and new local sponsors including Google Quantum AI, Ergomotion, Intake Breathing and Oak Financial Group, support this community year-round. Race Day is the celebration of a full year’s work.”

Additional local partners extend the experience across the course. Action Roofing provides engraved red-roof tiles for overall Half Marathon winners and race-week weather reports. MOVE Santa Barbara County runs a bike valet and stroller parking at the Finish Line Festival. Funk Zone partners offer participant specials and drink-ticket redemption all weekend.

Race Week Schedule

Santa Barbara Running Week presented by HOKA brings the running community together from Thursday through Race Day. Registered run clubs are invited to a HOKA Club House on Sunday morning. RSVP for HOKA events at hokasantabarbarahalfmarathon5k .splashthat.com.

Thursday, November 5

5:00pm – Deckers Brand Showcase Community Run

Friday, November 6

7:00am – Santa Barbara Run Club at Dart Coffee Funk Zone

2:00pm–6:00pm – Palm Park Festival presented by SB Independent “Golden Hour”: Packet Pick-Up, HOKA Hub (shoe demos, photo ops), non-alcoholic Hydration Zone, music and games (Chase Palm Park Great Meadow, Casa Las Palmas)

6:30pm – Katie Leigh and the Infantry at Validation Ale

7:00pm–10:00pm – Live music at Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Saturday, November 7

8:30am – HOKA Shakeout Run at the Palm Park Festival (RSVP)

9:30am – HOKA Yoga in the Park with Power of Your Om’s Adrienne Smith (RSVP)

10:00am–2:00pm – Packet Pick-Up, HOKA Hub, Hydration Zone and DJ Darla Bea at the Palm Park Festival

Live music at Paradise Springs Winery; 7:00pm–10:00pm at Figueroa Mountain Brewing

Sunday, November 8 – Race Day

7:00am – Half Marathon presented by HOKA (Cabrillo Blvd. near State St.); HOKA Cheer Zone on Cabrillo Blvd.

8:00am – Funk Zone Finish Line Festival and partners open on Yanonali St.; Outside Voices live, 9:00am–11:00am

8:30am – Santa Barbara 5K

9:00am – Half Marathon overall awards; 9:15am – 5K overall awards (Festival Main Stage)

9:00am – HOKA Club House (run crews, invite only)

10:30am – HOKA Kids Fun Run presented by White & Grube Orthodontics (State St. & Yanonali St.)

Full schedule: santabarbarahalf.com/event- info

Event Fast Facts

Sixth edition

Central Coast’s largest running event, with an event-record 7,500+ registrations; 5K sold out, limited Half Marathon spots remain

Runners from 45 states & 18 countries Colorado, Texas and Washington are the three largest out-of-state groups Mexico, Canada are the two largest followed by: Australia, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Germany, Serbia, UK, Hong Kong, India, Iceland, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland

Youngest entrant, 6 months (Kids Fun Run); youngest Half Marathon entrant, 13 years old

Oldest entrants, 83 (Half Marathon)

Volunteer & staff crew of more than 400 strong

60-plus porta potties

Two dozen blind runners and their guides from Blind Fitness & Eyeshine

$250,000+ raised for local organizations since 2021, including this year’s event

Half Marathon event records: 1:06:35, Alex Cyr (Toronto, Canada), 2025 1:17:38, Addie Zerrenner (Goleta, CA), 2021

5K event records: 15:46, James Silva (Bakersfield, CA), 2021 17:44, Jordan Hasay (San Luis Obispo, CA), 2022

The Half Marathon is a Southern California USA Track & Field Grand Prix event and an SBRA Grand Prix event

The 5K is an SBRA Junior Grand Prix event

To register or for more information, including Road Closures and other community impacts on race morning, visit santabarbarahalf.com and follow @santabarbarahalf & @runlocalevents on social media.

About Run Local®

Founded in 2012, Run Local’s mission is to inspire movement in your community™. The organization has produced events in the San Francisco Bay Area and throughout California, including the Oakland Marathon (March), San Jose Half & 8K (June), and the Santa Barbara Half presented by HOKA & 5K (November). Each of its events celebrates the local running community, artists, and the unique diversity of each region. For more information, visit runlocalevents.com and join us on social @runlocalevents.