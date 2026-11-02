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SANTA BARBARA, CA — As the holiday season approaches, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (SBRM) is launching its annual Turkey Drive and preparing to host a heartfelt Thanksgiving Feast to bring warmth, comfort, and hope to those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. The Turkey Drive, which continues through the end of the year, aims to collect turkeys and holiday meal essentials to help serve hundreds of men, women, and children in need.

Each Thanksgiving, SBRM welcomes community members to a traditional holiday dinner filled with good food, festive décor, and fellowship. This year’s Thanksgiving Feast will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 2:00 p.m. in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall at 535 East YanonaliStreet, where guests will enjoy a restaurant-style meal served by community volunteers.

“The Thanksgiving celebration at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a beautiful reminder of the power of gratitude and generosity,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Through our Turkey Drive, our community helps make it possible to extend that spirit throughout the holiday season—sharing God’s love and compassion through every meal we serve.”

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission gratefully accepts turkeys, canned goods, and monetarydonations to ensure every guest receives a hearty, festive meal. Donations may be dropped off at 535 East Yanonali Street Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Credit: Courtesy

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for over 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 98 beds for men and 48 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission provides over 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn in a typical year. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.