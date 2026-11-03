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The wait is finally over: the 68th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade is returning to State Street on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 PM after a six-year hiatus! As we prepare to bring tens of thousands of residents back to the heart of downtown, we want you to be part of the magic. Whether you’re looking to showcase your group along the route or gain major visibility as an official event sponsor, now is the time to secure your spot in this historic comeback.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Consumer Fire Products, Inc. (CFPI).

The parade is also generously sponsored by Yardi Systems, Visit Santa Barbara and American Riviera Bank.

Parade Entry Sign-Up

Are you a local school group, cultural non-profit, dance troupe, marching band, or creative performance ensemble? We want you to help us bring the music, rhythm, and light back to State Street!

Limited entries available.

Parade Entry Sign-Up

The DSBIA is working to raise approximately $150,000 through sponsorships and community partnerships to help underwrite the costs of producing the parade. Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in supporting this community tradition are encouraged to get involved.

Position your brand at the absolute center of Santa Barbara’s most anticipated community comeback. To learn more about our sponsorship packages, please e-mail info@downtownsb.org.

Deadline: Thursday, November 12

Sponsorship Deck

Volunteer Opportunities

It takes a village to bring this level of holiday magic alive. If you want to help the DSBIA team behind the scenes with route coordination, parade staging, event greeting, amongst other tasks, we want to hear from you.

Volunteer Interest