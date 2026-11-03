Santa Barbara, CA – November 3, 2026 – This year, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara (CFSB) awarded $65,000 in grants to two organizations in Santa Barbara County that provide free or discounted healthcare and support services to local cancer patients: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

One of the grants the Cancer Foundation awarded was a $40,000 grant to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) in support of oral healthcare for local cancer patients.

Chemotherapy, radiation, medications, immune suppression, and changes in diet or self-care can increase cancer patients’ risk of tooth decay, mouth sores, periodontal infection, oral discomfort, difficulty chewing or swallowing, and delayed healing. Because of these complications, some patients must resolve dental infections or obtain dental clearance before starting cancer treatment. SBNC’s dental clinic provides cancer patients with comprehensive dental care, from preventative exams to emergency treatment, and coordinates with their oncology providers.

SBNC Dental Clinic Staff | Credit: Courtesy

SBNC Dental Clinic Staff | Credit: Courtesy

SBNC Mobile Dental Clinic | Credit: Courtesy

SBNC is a community-based healthcare provider that receives federal funding to offer comprehensive primary care to underserved populations, regardless of ability to pay, and offers services on a sliding fee scale based on income and family size. The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara’s grant helps cover SBNC’s costs for provider and dental staff time, allowing SBNC to provide free or discounted services so these patients can proceed with cancer treatment more safely, maintain their nutrition, and preserve their dignity.

38 patients currently receiving cancer treatment or in remission have received oral health services through SBNC’s dental clinic this year. While the Cancer Foundation has awarded grants to SBNC since 2016, this year marks CFSB’s inaugural award in support of oral healthcare. Patients can connect with SBNC’s dental clinic through SBNC’s website or through a referral from their doctor.

Hospice of Santa Barbara

For the second year in a row, the Cancer Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Hospice of Santa Barbara to support their Patient Care Services (PCS) program, which offers comprehensive, free-of-charge support services to those with life-threatening illnesses, including 181 cancer patients during the first six months of 2026. The grant financially supports a full-time Care Manager position; Care Managers lead Hospice of Santa Barbara’s PCS team and coordinate with medical teams and other partners to help patients and their families better manage their illness, treatment, and non-medical needs.

Care Managers act as an extension of a medical care team, connecting patients and families to:

• Medical Care Management

• Transportation to Appointments

• Community Services Coordination

• Volunteer Support

• Connection to Nutrition Programs

• Advance Care Planning

• Mental Health Counseling

• Quality of Life Grants

• Spiritual Care

Patients can be referred to the program by medical providers, physicians, social workers, or patient navigators, or can connect with a Care Manager directly through the Hospice of Santa Barbara website.

Investing In Comprehensive Support for Cancer Patients

“Every year, we’re proud to award grants that support cancer-related programs across Santa Barbara County,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “These two programs reflect the kind of comprehensive and compassionate care our community needs.”

For more information about Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, visit https://www.sbclinics.org/

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit https://www.hospiceofsb.org/

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The mission of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all residents of Santa Barbara County. The Cancer Foundation is the leading fundraising and grant-making nonprofit in Santa Barbara County dedicated to cancer care and the largest contributor to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at http://www.cfsb.org or find us on Instagram and Facebook.