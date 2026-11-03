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Maria Gardner | Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that Maria Gardner has been selected as the next Director of the Department of Social Services following an extensive recruitment process. Gardner is expected to begin her new role pending formal approval by the Board of Supervisors on November 10.

The Department of Social Services is one of the County’s largest public service agencies and provides essential programs that support children, families, older adults, and vulnerable residents. Its services include CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal eligibility, child welfare, adult protective services, and workforce development, all of which help strengthen stability and well-being across the community.

Gardner brings more than 30 years of experience with the County of Santa Barbara’s Department of Social Services. She advanced from a frontline Child Welfare Services Social Worker to Assistant Director and, most recently, served as the Department’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. In her executive roles, she has led major organizational transformations, strengthened partnerships across sectors, increased access to safety net services, and supported programs serving more than 179,000 residents.

During her tenure, she led the department’s implementation of the Affordable Care Act and helped reduce the county’s uninsured rate by 25 percent within two years. She also helped increase CalFresh participation by 75 percent in five years through service improvements and state-recognized program innovations.

“For more than 30 years, I have had the privilege of serving the residents of Santa Barbara County. My professional north star has always been to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve,” said incoming Social Services Director Maria Gardner. “I am honored to be selected for this role and look forward to continuing our work to strengthen systems, expand access to services, and advance whole-person care in partnership with our dedicated staff, community organizations, and County leadership.”

Gardner has been recognized throughout her career for fiscal stewardship, solving complex problems, and implementing state and federal initiatives that improved service delivery and efficiency.

“Maria Gardner is an extraordinary leader whose decades of experience, deep institutional knowledge, and commitment to our residents make her exceptionally well prepared to lead the Department of Social Services,” said Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Bob Nelson. “As we look ahead, we also extend our profound gratitude to Daniel Nielson whose steady leadership, compassion, and dedication guided the department through some of the most challenging moments in our county’s recent history. His legacy of service, innovation, and unwavering commitment to vulnerable residents has left a lasting impact on this organization and on the community it serves.”

Daniel Nielson announced his retirement earlier this year after 13 years of service as Director of Social Services. During his tenure, Nielson guided the County’s largest department through major emergencies including the Montecito Debris Flow and the COVID-19 response, oversaw ARPA recovery work, and mentored emerging leaders in human services. The County is grateful for his years of dedicated service and wishes him a fulfilling retirement.

About the Department of Social Services

The Department of Social Services administers essential programs including CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal eligibility, In-Home Supportive Services, child welfare, adult protective services, workforce development, and general assistance programs. The Department is committed to equity, accountability, service excellence, and collaborative approaches that improve the lives of individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County.